Monument Capital Management Acquires 1,308 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.2% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,926 shares of company stock worth $25,654,989. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.61. The stock had a trading volume of 905,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $151.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

