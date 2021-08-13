Monument Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

