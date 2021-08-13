Monument Capital Management Buys 2,741 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

