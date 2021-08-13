Monument Capital Management Buys 34,042 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 7.5% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $368.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,113,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

