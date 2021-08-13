Monument Capital Management Buys Shares of 22,958 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

BC traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $105.63. 230,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

