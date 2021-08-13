Monument Capital Management Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 661.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,958 shares of company stock worth $1,495,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 945,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,208. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

