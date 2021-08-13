Monument Capital Management Has $1.11 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,408,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,733. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

