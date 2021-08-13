Monument Capital Management Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,922 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned approximately 0.39% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIZD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 140,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,634. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16.

