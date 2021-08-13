Monument Capital Management Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,688. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,950 shares of company stock valued at $26,373,217. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

