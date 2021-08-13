Monument Capital Management Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.70. 1,831,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.