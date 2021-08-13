Monument Capital Management Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,302 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.44. 2,279,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

