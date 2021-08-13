Monument Capital Management Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 89,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 632,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.85. 514,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,384. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $219.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

