Monument Capital Management Invests $2.64 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.64. The stock had a trading volume of 689,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,001. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $173.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

