Monument Capital Management Purchases 438 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 82.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,899. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.12.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

