Monument Capital Management Purchases Shares of 17,942 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,942 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,796. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.