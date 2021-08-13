Monument Capital Management Purchases Shares of 41,547 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 114.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 167.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. 4,771,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,188. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

