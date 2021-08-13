Monument Capital Management Sells 1,693 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SCI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 455,803 shares of company stock worth $28,776,464. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $65.05. 867,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

