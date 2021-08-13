Monument Capital Management Sells 4,233 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 33,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. 1,859,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

