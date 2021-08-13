Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) SVP Sells $589,411.13 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MCO stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.37. 9,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

