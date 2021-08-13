Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $351.00

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 351 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 366.57 ($4.79), with a volume of 18108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.79).

Separately, Numis Securities lowered Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 424.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.17.

About Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

