More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Cap of $133,166.92

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $133,166.92 and approximately $712.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.44 or 0.00886282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00105360 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001951 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.