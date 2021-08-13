Morgan Stanley Acquires 8,835 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $16,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.32. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

