Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

PBH stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

