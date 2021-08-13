Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 135.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.11% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $91.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $91.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.39.

