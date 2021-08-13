Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.74% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIZE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $132.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.61.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.