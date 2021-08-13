Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.74% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIZE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $132.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.61.

