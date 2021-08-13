Morgan Stanley Buys 106,253 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of ESSA Pharma worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 230,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,264,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,040,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $13.99 on Friday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $565.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.65.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

