Morgan Stanley Buys 221,450 Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,694,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.57% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6,097.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

ZTR stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

