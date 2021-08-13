Morgan Stanley Buys 282,028 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 107.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Gildan Activewear worth $16,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

