Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Global worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

