Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after purchasing an additional 878,391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after acquiring an additional 722,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,417,000 after acquiring an additional 276,842 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,913,000 after acquiring an additional 234,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $54,381,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.40 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

