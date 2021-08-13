Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 86,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Acuity Brands worth $15,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Shares of AYI opened at $181.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

