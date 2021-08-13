Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Spirit Airlines worth $16,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $25.47 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.