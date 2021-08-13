Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXH opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

