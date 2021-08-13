Morgan Stanley Has $15.72 Million Stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) by 116,116.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.02% of FAST Acquisition worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FST. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $20,658,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $12,457,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,888,000. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,443,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 993,838 shares of company stock worth $12,342,622 over the last quarter.

Shares of FST opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

