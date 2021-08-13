Morgan Stanley Has $15.85 Million Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853,277 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.37% of Kadmon worth $15,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $5.19 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $894.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

