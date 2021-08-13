Morgan Stanley Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,310 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79.

