Morgan Stanley Has $16.14 Million Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Arvinas worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arvinas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arvinas by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 77,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654 in the last three months. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $90.04 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.