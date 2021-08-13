Morgan Stanley Has $16.15 Million Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 87,514.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $6,559,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $946,088.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 529,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.