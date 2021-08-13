Morgan Stanley Has $16.23 Million Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Santander Consumer USA worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 45.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

