Morgan Stanley Has $16.27 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 274.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Aramark worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Aramark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aramark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Aramark by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMK opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.98. Aramark has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

