Morgan Stanley Has $16.34 Million Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of iRhythm Technologies worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $46.15 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.10%. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

