Morgan Stanley Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,646 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 188,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of R1 RCM worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,680,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,419,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,646,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

