Morgan Stanley Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Universal Health Services worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,146,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

UHS stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.