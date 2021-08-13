Morgan Stanley Has $16.78 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Avantor worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,636,000 after purchasing an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 242,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $289,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,953.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 967,622 shares of company stock worth $31,673,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

