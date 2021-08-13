Morgan Stanley Increases Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $22.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.89 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $13,315,414.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.