Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 166.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $84.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.