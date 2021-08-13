Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

NYSE:MS opened at $104.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

