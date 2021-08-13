Morgan Stanley Purchases 127,835 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.83% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $114,000.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.51. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

