Morgan Stanley Purchases 133,567 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,800,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,354,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,533,000 after buying an additional 476,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

