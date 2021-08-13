Morgan Stanley Purchases 57,548 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of FormFactor worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FormFactor by 308.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

